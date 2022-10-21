Fire department vehicle theft update: Utica man sentenced in 2021 case

A Utica man charged with stealing a Utica Fire Department vehicle and fleeing police in December 2021 was sentenced Friday in Oneida County Court.

Brandon Hatton was given an indeterminate sentence by Judge Michael Dwyer of two to six years in state prison, after pleading guilty Feb. 9 to felony second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

A man was sentenced for stealing a Utica Fire Department multi-response vehicle like this one seen in 2005 at Station 6 at Oneida Square.

Police reported Hatton was seen driving one of the fire department's multi-response vehicles on the 700 block of Bleecker Street by an undercover Utica police officer, after it was reported stolen just before noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. He was arrested following a chase in the vehicle and eventually on foot, police reported at the time.

Dwyer said Hatton had previously signed two confessions to damages and said a third one was being sought for him to sign once costs were calculated.

