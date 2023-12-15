Fire destoys home on West Walnut

Dec. 15—A Washington home was destroyed by fire Thursday. The Washington Fire Department was called out around 2:30 p.m. to a fire at 1724 W. Walnut St. Officials report the fire could be seen on the porch when it was reported.

"When we arrived, there was heavy fire in the front of the house and it had already reached into the attic," said Washington Fire Chief Steve Walden.

The one-story frame house was occupied by Jerry Sullivan.

"It was pretty well involved when we got there," said Walden. "When we saw it, we called in our off-duty firefighters to help. We got it knocked down pretty quickly. Older houses like that are sometimes difficult to get to all of the little fires and we spent about three hours on the scene."

No one was injured in the fire that began around a stove in the front room.

"They were using a pellet stove for heating," said Walden. "We don't know if there was a malfunction or what but that is where it started. There was so much damage at the point where the fire started that it is difficult to determine exactly what went wrong."

Authorities are calling the home most likely a total loss.

"The fire began in a front room but there was damage throughout the house," said Walden. "I would say it is a total loss."

Walden points out that with temperatures dropping the risk of fire rises, especially if people turn to alternative heating sources.

"People need to make certain they are using them properly and safely," he said. "Space heaters are a problem when the temperatures drop. People should avoid using extension cords with those."

The Washington Fire Department was assisted by the city police department, sheriff's department, ambulance service and crews from the city electric department and water department.