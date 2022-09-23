Site of fire that destroyed Troy duplex is now a crime scene, police say

A home destroyed by fire late Thursday afternoon is being investigated as a crime scene, the Troy chief of police confirmed.

Chief Brent Scownes said officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of Woodthrush Street, a neighborhood of duplexes northwest of downtown Troy, at about 2:30 p.m.

By the time they arrived, another nearby duplex was on fire.

Scownes would not confirm if the two incidents are related.

“We have more questions than answers,” he told a reporter near the partially collapsed building. “As soon as we get more information, we’ll send out another press release.

“It’s going to be a lengthy investigative process.”

Kevin Manso, Troy’s interim fire chief, confirmed that a call was received from police officers at 2:49 p.m.

The small duplex with white siding and brick trim was destroyed. Most of the damage is evident on the right-side residence, which is collapsed. It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the flames, but they remained on scene “well into the night” as the investigation got underway, Manso said.

A male was transported to an area hospital with injuries from the fire, Manso said. A second person also received hospital care for injuries unrelated to the fire, he said without elaborating.

Crime scene investigators from Troy, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police were on the scene, according to Manso. Yellow police tape was still surrounding the building as of Friday.

In the driveway of the burned duplex is a burgundy Nissan Altima SL, which is damaged by fire. Bumper stickers on the car include one with a paw print that reads “who rescued who?” Another includes a peace sign.

Vinyl siding on the neighboring duplex is melted off.

On the same block across the street is a light-yellow duplex with brick trim, also secured behind crime scene tape. In the driveway are two bicycles and a basketball hoop. Four cars are parked in the driveway and the street. Fall decorations adorn the front of the home.

Several of residents were gathered in the driveway talking Friday morning.

Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, and Collinsville fire departments assisted the Troy Fire Department in controlling the fire, Manso said.