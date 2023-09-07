Fire that destroyed vehicle, damaged metal shop ruled arson, Ga. officials say

A Georgia fire that happened last week has now been ruled an arson, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

The fire happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 1 at a property on Green Street in Mountain City, according to officials.

“The fire was intentionally set in a vehicle parked at a property on Green Street in Mountain City and spread to a nearby shop building,” said King. “There was also an attempt to set a second vehicle at the property on fire and several other vehicles had their windows busted out. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this arson.

State officials said they are working with the Mountain City Police on this investigation.

