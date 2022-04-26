Fire destroys Black Brook town super's home

Apr. 26—AuSABLE FORKS — A GoFundMe page set up to support Black Brook Town Supervisor Jon Douglass and his family, who lost their home to fire over the weekend, had already exceeded its $25,000 goal Monday.

Additionally, local residents have organized a fundraiser at Riverside Park, slated for May 7.

"Supervisor Douglass and his wife, Jessie, are active community members who are always assisting fellow community members during difficult times and sadly they have now endured a tremendous loss," the event's Faceboook page reads.

"Let's show the Douglass family lots of community love and spirit!"

WIND SPREAD FIRE

AuSable Forks Vol. Fire Department Chief David McKie Sr. said his department was called out to the Douglasses' home at 60 Palmer St. at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, arriving to a fully involved house. Several calls had reported the blaze.

The chief said some service lines came down toward the beginning of extinguishing efforts, and wind spread the fire to 62 Palmer St. next door, causing damage to the exterior and upstairs of that residence.

That home's owner, Heather Gravatt, and her daughter are staying with family, according to an AuSable Forks, New York 12912 Facebook page post.

McKie added that some siding melted at 58 Palmer St. Jennifer Manning and Jeremy Clark own that house, Clinton County Real Property records show.

Both the Douglasses and the Gravatts were on vacation, the chief said, noting no one was injured. He believes the Douglasses have insurance.

UNDER INVESTIGATION

About 50 firefighters from the AuSable Forks, Keeseville, Jay, Upper Jay, Wilmington, Peru, Morrisonville, South Plattsburgh and Cumberland Head departments responded. Willsboro Vol. Fire Department was on standby.

McKie said hand lines and deck guns were used to attack the fire, and that units did not clear until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Neither the cause nor origin of the fire had been identified Monday. McKie said state investigative authorities are in charge of the probe.

HOW TO HELP

The fundraiser for the Douglasses on May 7 is set to include a live auction, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, "AWESOME YETI" Cooler of Cheer raffle, The Dogfather food truck, local music and magician Wyatt Hackett.

More information is posted at https://tinyurl.com/3k2a4wrv. Those wishing to donate items for the live auction can drop them off to Melissa Walton at the Town of Black Brook Offices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Visit the GoFundMe page, which as of Monday had raised $29,325, at https://tinyurl.com/8y742yhj.

