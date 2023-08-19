Fire destroys Block Island hotel, visitors asked to stay away - updates

Block Island under State of Emergency due to fire, visitors asked to stay away

A large fire at the Harborside Inn in New Shoreham on Block Island burned through the early morning hours Saturday and is limiting access to the island.

Block Island ferry service is canceled due to a state of emergency, ferry operator Interstate Navigation said on its website.

Fire crews working at the Harborside in in New Shoreham on Block Island where a massive fire broke out Friday night. Power is out on the island and visitors are asked to not travel to the island Saturday.

"The town of Block Island is in an active State of Emergency and is asking visitors not to travel to Block Island today," the ferry website said. "There is limited water and no power in town."

The large year-round traditional ferry is carrying emergency responders and customers with vehicle reservations, the ferry said. High speed ferries from Point Judith and Newport have been canceled.

The Harborside Inn is located on Water Street in the center of Old Harbor and across the street from the ferry terminal.

