The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a commercial structure fire that broke out at a chickenhouse in Pocomoke City on Wednesday.

Here's what we know happened in the incident.

At 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a structure fire at 1502 Boston Road in Pocomoke City.

Upon arrival, crews observed fire and smoke coming from a chickenhouse full of about 18,000 four-week-old chickens. Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and prevent the spread of fire to other nearby chickenhouses. Crews then remained on scene for approximately 3 hours performing overhaul operations, ensuring the fire was completely extinguished.

New businesses: New businesses opened all around Salisbury, Ocean City and more in 2023: Here's the slate.

Top stories of 2023: From La Roma to mermaids and much more: Our top stories of 2023

Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and conducted a thorough fire scene examination. The structure was a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pocomoke was assisted by Stockton, Girdletree, Snow Hill, Newark, Marion, Greenbackville, New Church, Atlantic and Saxis volunteer fire companies.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fire destroys chickenhouse in Pocomoke City with 18,000 chickens