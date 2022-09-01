Fire destroys Essex woodland at RSPB Old Hall Marshes

Fire crews are on scene after a large fire at RSPB Old Hall Marshes.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10:00 BST on Wednesday to a blaze affecting 12 acres (five hectares) of grass and woodland in Tollesbury.

The service said it managed to stop the fire spreading to the site's ancient grazing marsh and had it extinguished by 19:30.

It is believed the blaze began when a vehicle cutting grass caught fire.

Crews remain on scene dampening down, the fire service said.

Group manager Dan Partridge said: "The fire was spreading rapidly along the sea wall, due to the dry and windy conditions, so our control teams sent additional resources.

"Crews worked incredibly hard in really challenging conditions to stop it from spreading, protecting three cottages and two farm buildings."

Station manager Dan Kirk said: "We are working alongside the RSPB and the Environment Agency to mitigate the damage to the site, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

"Thanks to the efforts of crews, we have managed to stop the fire from spreading to the ancient grazing marsh."

