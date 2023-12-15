Fire destroys historic lodge at national wildlife refuge near Corvallis, arson ruled out

Historic Cabell Lodge at the William L. Finley Wildlife Refuge in Oregon burned down Wednesday, Dec.13, 2023.

The 111-year-old, unoccupied former hunting lodge and cabin known as the Cabell Lodge at the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge southwest of Corvallis burned down Wednesday.

Dispatch received a call about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that the historic building was ablaze and Corvallis, Monroe, Philomath, and Adair fire crews responded, Damien Miller, project leader for the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex, said Thursday.

Firefighters fought the blaze until about 1 p.m. when the fire advanced into the attic, Miller said. At that point, they were unable to contain the fire.

By 2 p.m., the entire building was burned, he said.

The unoccupied, historic Cabell Lodge at the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge southwest of Corvallis, Oregon, burned down Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal investigated the fire, said Miller. They did not report any indications of arson, but did not find an exact cause.

Cabell Lodge was a two-story, wood frame hunting lodge and cabin overlooking Cabell Marsh from the Failing-Cabell Estate, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service article. The lodge was the headquarters for the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex from 1979-2009

The lodge was visible from two popular trails at the refuge but was not open to visitors, he said.

The refuge gets about 175,000 visitors each year, Miller said.

For questions, comments, and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Arson ruled out in fire that destroyed lodge at wildlife refuge