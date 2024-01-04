Fire destroys home in 4200 block of Delaware Street

Jan. 4—ANDERSON — An Anderson family returned home Thursday to discover their house was destroyed by fire.

Dave Cravens, chief of the Anderson Fire Department, said they received a 911 call at 11:45 a.m. to the 4200 block of Delaware Street on reports of smoke and someone might be in the residence.

Cravens said no one was at home but there were several large dogs. He said firefighters were able to save three dogs, but that several died as a result of smoke inhalation.

"It was hard for us to get into the house because there was so much inside," he said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Cravens said firefighters were at the scene for approximately three hours.

Christopher White just recently paid off the house that has been in the family since the 1970s.

He purchased the house from a family member.

"We weren't at home," White said. "We were downtown and stopped for lunch. When we turned on 38th Street we realized the fire department was in the area.

"When we got to Delaware Street, we realized it was our house on fire," he said.

White said there was no insurance on the house, which was awaiting repairs to the siding.

"I was hoping there would be some warm weather to finish replacing the siding," he said.

White said the family will be staying with relatives.

