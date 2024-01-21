Fire destroys home on Dauphin Island, damages 2nd

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A large fire destroys a home and damages another on Saturday night on Dauphin Island. According to Dauphin Island Fire Rescue, they were called to a fire on Seapointe Loop after nine Saturday night.

They said the people inside the home were able to get out safely. No civilians were hurt but several firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the home where it started is considered a total loss. Fire departments from Fowl River, Theodore, and Alabama Port were also called to assist

A half-hour later they were dispatched to a 2nd fire on Audubon Street, but that was a brush fire that was put out quickly.

