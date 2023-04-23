A home in Jeannette was destroyed by a fire.

PHOTOS >>> Fire destroys home in Jeannette

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to 313 Lafferty Street at around 7:52 p.m. Saturday night.

Jeannette firefighters say four people were in the house when it began but everyone made it out safely.

The family was able to salvage some things from the first floor but firefighters said the second floor was a total loss.

Pennsylvania state police will be helping the fire marshall determine the cause of the fire.

