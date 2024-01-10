Fire destroys home in Orlando, cause under investigation

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in Orlando.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home on Fricke Avenue.

Investigators say 90% of the home was on fire when they arrived.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

