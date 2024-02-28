Fire destroys Hornell area home, 3 people escape inferno on North Main Street Extension

A roaring fire destroyed a residence in Hornellsville Tuesday night.

There were no injuries, as three adults and a dog escaped unharmed from the inferno at 7341 N. Main St. Extension, fire officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire began accidentally, possibly in the back porch area where someone was welding.

Fire officials said the blaze spread quickly from there.

Three children who live in the two-story residence were not home at the time of the blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting with shelter and other needs.

Scores of firefighters battle a blaze at at 7341 N. Main St. Extension near Hornell Tuesday night.

Tanker Task Force activated for Hornellsville residential fire

Scores of fire personnel and equipment from three counties responded to the fully involved two-story structure shortly after 6 p.m.

"As soon as I got just past St. James Hospital, you could see the black smoke," said North Hornell Fire Chief Mike Robbins.

Robbins called a "9th Alarm," which activates the Tanker Task Force for the Hornell area.

"It gets all the tankers in the area to the scene as quickly as you can," Robbins explained.

The task force was formed following the devastating 2019 Preston Avenue fire in the City of Hornell.

Engines from South Hornell, Canisteo, Fremont, Howard and Arkport were also requested to the scene.

"When I got there the house was fully involved with exposure on the right side to another house," Robbins said.

Robbins said the neighboring house was protected with no major damage.

Tanker fill sites were set up at Michael John's on Seneca Road and near the GST BOCES Wildwood campus in Hornell.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, with the last units reporting back in service early Wednesday morning.

"The guys all worked well together. Got things under control. It is one of the bigger fires that we have had in awhile," Robbins said.

Robbins said the structure is “not inhabitable and will probably have to be torn down.”

