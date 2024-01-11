Fire destroys Marlboro Township barn, apartment

MARLBORO TWP. ‒ Firefighters from 11 departments in Stark and Portage counties battled a large fire at a barn and an attached apartment on Wednesday night.

"But due to the heavy winds and heavy amount of fire on our arrival, the structure was a complete loss," Marlboro Township Fire Chief John Hagan said. "We could see a large orange glow from several miles away while we were responding, so we knew that we had a large fire on our hands prior to getting there."

No one was injured. The fire department was dispatched at 11:37 p.m. to 10366 Immel Ave. NE.

"The call came from a male and female that lived in an apartment attached to the barn," Hagan said. "They basically noticed smoke permeating through their wall. They went to investigate, finding that the structure was engulfed in flames in the shop area, which is adjacent to their ... apartment.

"They were able to safely exit the structure. They were able to get their dog out as well."

Horses that lived in the other end of the building were evacuated safely.

Hagan said firefighters had to haul water along a long driveway to the building.

"We had a difficult time with water supply due to the length of the driveway," he said. "The wind was bitter, and it made it uncomfortable. It was a challenging night, to say the least."

Firefighters left the scene at 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, Hagan said.

Assisting Marlboro firefighters were others from Hartville, Louisville, Greentown, Washington, Lexington, Nimishillen, Rootstown, Randolph, Atwater and Suffield. The Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit also responded.

