Fire destroys mobile home Monday in Jay

Dec. 4—JAY — A fire that destroyed a mobile home Monday morning at 8 Maude Lane, which is off state Route 140, was caused by a generator on the back porch that caught fire, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Booker and about 24 other firefighters from Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Wilton, Farmington and Canton responded to a report of a mobile home fire just before 8 a.m. Jay police and NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded.

When Booker arrived, he said, there was heavy, thick smoke pushing out the back of the building.

There were footprints going into the home but it turned out the family living there — Jade Diaz-Chavez and her two children, Jading Grace Winters, 7, and Christopher Blue Winters, 8 — had gone to a neighbor's, Booker said.

Diaz-Chavez' husband, Christian Jesus Diaz, was out-of-state and was on his way back home, Booker said.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but there was a lot to check on to make sure the fire was out.

There were no injuries.

"It is a total loss," Booker said.

Mutual aid was released from the scene at about 9 a.m. State fire investigator Kenneth MacMaster of the Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate the cause. Jay firefighters stayed on scene to check for any lingering fire.

The American Red Cross was called and has been in touch with the family. A representative of the organization planned to meet with the family to help them. There was no insurance, Booker said.

