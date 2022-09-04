Fire destroys Superior garage

Sep. 4—SUPERIOR — A garage fire in Superior created a smoke plume visible across the Twin Ports on Saturday afternoon.

By 3:30 p.m., all that remained of the garage on the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue was its charred frame. Its contents, including three vehicles, were also destroyed.

But no one was inside, said Robert Zimmerman, battalion chief of the Superior Fire Department.

"Immediately after leaving the station, we could see the plume in the area," Zimmerman said. "So it was really well involved when we got here."

After confirming there were no occupants, crews extinguished the fire from the outside because the fire was so "involved," Zimmerman said.

A cause and origin have not been determined, Zimmerman said.

According to a release from the department, damages to the building and vehicles inside are estimated to be $70,000.