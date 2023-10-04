Fire destroys Wayland auto body shop

TechCrunch

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.