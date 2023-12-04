Fire displaces tenants of Plainfield apartment building under city probe

PLAINFIELD – An early morning fire at a West 7th Street apartment building with safety concerns, allegedly due to landlord neglect, has displaced about 40 tenants and even sent some to the hospital, according to city officials.

City officials did not have the number of tenants taken to the hospital but ABC New York reported it was about 20, including some children.

About 40 tenants are being temporarily housed at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, city officials said, adding arson investigators are on the scene and no one is being allowed back into the building until the investigation has been completed.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday a fire was reported at the multi-story apartment building located at 515 W. 7th St.

ABC New York reported flames were seen coming from third-floor windows. At the scene tenants reported the building has not had heat since the cold weather began, and residents have been using space heaters to stay warm.

City officials expect to have more information later Monday.

The building is next to 501 W. 7th Street which was condemned in August due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions displacing 300 tenants. Both buildings have code violations and the same landlord, Cyclone Investment Group.

More: Where things stand in Plainfield’s legal battle over condemned apartment buildings

Among the health violations found at 501 West 7th St. were damaged sewer pipes, sewer pipes leaking sewage on the floor, missing and damaged radiators, broken toilets, a lack of fire escapes, missing and broken hot water heaters and stoves, excessive mold, missing and broken smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, leaking roof, hanging electrical wires, no hot water and rodent infestations.

Buildings on Arlington Avenue and Kensington Avenue, which also have the same landlord, were previously condemned.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the apartment building fire at 515 W. 7th Street. While the administration indicated that this building met safety standards unlike its condemned neighbor, we earnestly hope this remains the case," Councilman Richard Wyatt said in a Monday Facebook post. "Sadly, this incident took place right before the holiday season. We await more details and encourage the community to stay informed for updates as we unite in offering our support to those affected."

Wyatt also expressed gratitude to the Plainfield's Bravest and the fire departments of other municipalities for their efforts.

The city is appealing a judge's ruling denying the appointment of a rent receiver to oversee repairs at the apartment buildings condemned this summer by the city, that displaced hundreds of residents.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield NJ fire displaces residents from apartments under probe