Fire district discovers attempted embezzlement of $77k

(FLORISSANT, Colo.) — At a recent Florissant Fire Protection District (FFPD) board meeting, President Paul Del Toro announced that the district had escaped an attempt to steal tens of thousands of dollars. He said embezzlement attempts were through a series of forged checks.

The incident unfolded in late December, but it only came to light during the board meeting last week, where Del Toro disclosed the discovery of multiple forged checks, totaling more than $77,000. He said the checks were presented to the bank over a week-long period with FFPD listed as the account holder.

The board was notified by the banks on Dec. 28, prompting them to take immediate action by freezing the compromised account.

During the board meeting on Jan. 17, Del Toro assured the community that despite the attempt, no money was lost as the banks either declined or reversed the forged checks. He also said a new account had been opened, and the board will ensure that each check that gets sent out gets verified through Del Toro.

“We have locked down everything as securely as we can,” Del Toro emphasized.

Del Toro revealed that there were 15 forged checks, ranging from a few hundred dollars to over $5,000, involved in the scheme. He said some of these checks were exact replicas of one check previously written and signed by board members for a trusted entity they have provided with checks before.

Del Toro explained, “Someone had access to a physical check that had been previously written and signed, and they had done a very good job of fraudulently producing other checks…Two board members’ signatures were lifted from the check.”

The forged checks were identical to the initial check. Del Toro said he could tell by looking at the background image of the checks, and it matched, pixel by pixel.

Del Toro clarified that they have no intention of withholding checks from the entity the initial check went to. He expressed confidence in law enforcement to determine the responsible party, stating, “I have no way to suspect anyone. That is for law enforcement to make that determination.”

While some forged checks appeared professional, Del Toro described others as haphazard, lacking genuine signatures, and instead, “squiggly lines for the signature.”

Del Toro said the board filed a report with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) as soon as they found out about it in December. At the latest board meeting, he reported to the community that an active investigation was underway.

“They [TCSO] are working with the banks to see whatever they can do to get to the root of that fraud,” Del Toro asserted in the Wednesday meeting.

However, when FOX21 News reached out to TCSO for comment on this case on Tuesday, Lieutenant Renee Bunting said they were not aware of this case until FOX21 inquired about it, and found no record of a case filed in December.

“I spoke with our sergeant in charge of detectives and he said there was no case regarding any stolen money in regards to the Florissant Fire Department… This is the first I heard about it when you [FOX21] told me and that is why we called for a meeting with the board,” Bunting said in a series of emails.

After learning this information from FOX21, Bunting promptly scheduled a meeting for Wednesday morning between TCSO deputies, FFPD Chief David Quick, and Del Toro. After the meeting, she reported back to FOX21, “They [FFPD] told us today… they had just been in on either Monday or Tuesday to file a report.”

Detectives have now been assigned to the case, which Bunting said was filed within the past two days, also confirming the investigation is ongoing.

When asked about why the sheriff’s office was not aware of the case he said he filed in December, Del Toro indicated that there might have been a misunderstanding at last week’s board meeting when he mentioned “charges were reversed.”

He clarified that he was referring to check charges, not criminal charges, and insinuated that this may have led to a misinterpretation by the sheriff’s office, leading them to drop the investigation without notifying him.

Del Toro provided the case number and an email between the board and a TCSO deputy from December, detailing the crime. However, he said that he currently does not have the police report and has formally requested these documents.

In total, four out of the 15 forged checks were deposited before being reversed, potentially exposing the culprit to felony charges.

