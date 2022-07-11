Fire at Dover Target store was arson, over $3M worth of merchandise damaged

A fire that damaged millions of dollars worth of merchandise Sunday night at the Dover Target store was arson, according to officials investigating the fire.

The fire was intentionally set in the center of the store in the linen section, according to the Dover Police Department, resulting in multiple fire departments responding to the John Hunn Brown Road store about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The store was evacuated quickly and no injuries were reported. Crews had the fire under control and were able to leave the scene about 12:30 a.m., officials said.

Preliminary estimates range between $3 and $4 million in smoke and fire damage to merchandise, police said. Structure damage estimates are not yet available.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said the store will be closed for the next few weeks for repairs and restocking.

"We're grateful that no one was injured," he said.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fire in Dover Target deemed arson, over $3M in merchandise damaged