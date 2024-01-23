Fire in downtown Sherbrooke results in street closures

Several streets in downtown Sherbrooke are closed to traffic including King Street West, Wellington Street South and Wellington Street North. (Emy Lafortune/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A fire broke out in a building on Wellington Street South in Sherbrooke, Que., on Tuesday.

The column of smoke at 16 Wellington South was visible for several kilometres.

Wellington Street North, Wellington Street South and King Street West are closed to traffic.

The circumstances of the fire are not yet known.

An employee who works in the building told Radio-Canada that someone sounded the fire alarm and people evacuated immediately.

More to come.

The electricity was cut to the area after a fire broke out at 16 Wellington South.

