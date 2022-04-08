Two found dead after Friday morning fire on Main Street in downtown Springfield

Investigators found the bodies of two people inside a building that burned down on Main Street in Springfield early Friday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 5 a.m. to the fire on Main Street between 20th and 21st streets. Crews arrived to find fire venting from the roof, Battalion Chief Dustin Powell said.

The structure was once occupied by a business, but no business was operating there at the time of fire, officials said.

Several hours after the fire started, Eugene Springfield Fire Deputy Chief Mike Caven said investigators learned several unhoused people were camping near the building, and two people apparently staying in the encampment hadn't be found.

Fire crews called in heavy equipment to help search the rubble, Powell said.

"It's going to take a long time to get it cleaned up," Powell said around 9:45 a.m. Friday. "We're doing our due diligence and searching the rest of the structure that we can now that the fire is extinguished to search for people who may have been inside."

In the early afternoon, Springfield police announced a man and a woman were found in the rubble. Preliminary information from the investigation suggests they had been staying inside the vacant building, according to Springfield police.

They have not yet been identified.

The Lane County Medical Examiner’s office will make a determination as to the cause of their deaths, police said.

When firefighters arrived Friday morning, they established the roof was at risk of collapse and extinguished the fire from the outside, Powell said. Firefighters did not enter the burning structure because of the risk, he said.

"In order to keep our people safe from the roof collapsing in on them, we stayed on the outside and set up a defensive fire operation with our two aerial trucks and others with handlines supporting them," Powell said.

The roof on part of the building collapsed during their efforts, Powell said.

Main Street was closed in both directions from 5 a.m. until around 9 a.m., when one westbound lane was reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Springfield Police Department is working with investigators from the Eugene-Springfield Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire, according to a news release. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is assisting in the investigation, police said.

SPD is asking for witnesses or anyone with information about this fire to call 541-726-3714.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man, woman found dead in rubble after fire in vacant downtown building