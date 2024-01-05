Fire at Elizabeth industrial park in N.J. sends smoke as far as Staten Island

The faint smell of smoke hung over Staten Island early Friday after a massive early morning fire erupted at a New Jersey warehouse complex just south of Newark Liberty International Airport.

A passerby alerted emergency responders to the blaze in the Elizabeth Industrial Park on Trumbull Street around 5:30 a.m., city spokesperson Ruby Contreras said. Firefighters were still working to battle back the 4-alarm fire hours later, after they initially struggled with several dead fire hydrants at the complex, ABC 7 reported.

The massive 1.4 million square foot complex houses several businesses and warehouses, according to online records. In 1873, the Singer Sewing Machine Manufacturing Company purchased the site, establishing its first U.S. factory there. At the time, the building was the largest workforce plant in the world for a single establishment, NJ.com reported.

In August 2023, it sold for $1 million, per public records.

Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said at least three, maybe four, buildings in the complex had caught fire, which has also caused at least two roofs to fully collapse. One of them reportedly manufactures toys, sparking concern about air quality and burning plastics.

“We are going to be notifying the residents in the neighborhood of the reports of the air monitoring from DEP and EPA will coordinate with the neighboring counties in Staten Island,” Bollwage told ABC 7. “We are also working with the water company and we will notify the residents in the neighborhood of possibly lack of water issues going forward because the amount of water to put this out, it is more of trying to contain it right now.”

In an alert shared to social media early Friday, New York Emergency Management urged Staten Islanders to be aware of the air quality. Several residents have already reported smelling smoke billowing away from the flames, it said.

While the fire does not appear to have affected flights at nearby Newark International Airport, several flyers shared photos of the monstrous flames as they prepared to land.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

With News Wire Services