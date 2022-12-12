Fire engulfs another Moscow mall, 2nd such fire in 4 days

5
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire gutted a shopping mall on Moscow’s eastern outskirts on Monday, the second such blaze in four days.

The blaze at the mall in Balashikha that trades in construction items and home decoration materials first erupted at a storage area and later spread to part of the building.

The fire teams managed to localize it to an area of about 9,000 square meters (97,000 square feet) and prevent it from engulfing the entire mall.

Officials said the fire was caused by a short circuit that came amid heavy rain in Moscow.

The blaze follows Friday's fire that destroyed the huge OBI construction materials store, part of the MEGA shopping mall in Khimki on the Russian capital's northwestern outskirts.

Officials said that the fire that killed one security guard was sparked by welding that apparently violated safety regulations.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters

    The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday. Investors will also focus on the central bank's updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

  • Dispatchers took 911 calls for suicidal woman before she and her 7-year-old daughter were found dead in Northridge Lake

    One day before someone found a car submerged in Northridge Lake, 911 dispatchers had received calls concerned that the woman would take her own life.

  • Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie bombing now in U.S. custody

    Two years ago, the Trump administration brought charges against the man they said built the bomb used in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Now, the U.S. Justice Department says Libyan Abu Agila Mohammad Masud is in custody. Christina Ruffini reports.

  • Zelenskyy to speak with Biden on Sunday

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that there is a conversation with the US President Joe Biden planned for Sunday evening. Source: President's evening address Quote: "Also today - later - a conversation with President of the United States Biden is scheduled.

  • Ombudsman does not know names and whereabouts of Ukrainian prisoners visited by Red Cross

    Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights does not know the names of Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation who were visited by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

  • The Vikings forgot to cover Jameson Williams. Here’s why that was a bad idea.

    The Minnesota Vikings chose not to cover Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The result? Williams' first NFL catch and touchdown

  • GM Developing Ultium-Based EV Sedan That Could Replace the Chevy Malibu

    Currently only confirmed for China, the electric Malibu successor could look like the Chevy FNR-XE sedan concept and possibly come to America.

  • 'Little kids were starting to cry': Inside the Kevin de León fight at Christmas gift giveaway

    L.A. City Council member Kevin de Leon was involved in a fight Friday night with activist Jason Reedy. Here's what happened at the Christmas gift giveaway where the fight took place.

  • Japan's wholesale inflation near steady at 9.3% as commodity prices ease

    Japan's November wholesale prices rose 9.3% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, a rate of increase that was almost unchanged from the previous month and showed initial signs of an inflation peak amid easing global commodity prices. It was the 21st consecutive month to show an annual rise in wholesale prices. While food and energy costs continued to rise, the data may offer some relief for Japan's economy, which relies almost entirely on imports for fuel and raw material.

  • Biden admin defends handing lucrative grant to energy firm with deep China ties

    The Department of Energy defended a recent decision to help fund a battery factory for a company that has generated the vast majority of its revenue from China.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Term-limit plan sparks generational battle among House Dems

    The caucus will vote next week on a proposal that would effectively restrict the party's top committee members to three terms. But the idea has powerful opponents.

  • Christie blasts Trump over Georgia Senate loss

    “Herschel Walker is his creation,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said of Donald Trump.

  • 52% of Americans Are Making This Essential Move to Prepare for a Recession -- and You Should, Too

    Is the U.S. economy headed into a recession in 2023? The Federal Reserve has been hiking up interest rates to encourage a slowdown in consumer spending. In a recent survey by Clarify Capital, most respondents believe a recession could lead to layoffs.

  • Garth Brooks Reveals the Emotional Moment Trisha Yearwood Brought Him to Tears

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attending the Kennedy Center Honors. Trisha performed "The Star-Spangled Banner," which brought her husband to tears.

  • Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday knocked failed Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker and blamed former President Trump for backing the “bad candidate.” “Bad candidates lose. Good candidates have a chance to win. And Herschel Walker was not a good candidate,” Christie, an ABC contributor, said on the network’s “This Week.” Neither Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen.…

  • Fatal FBI shooting at DC subway station

    Newly released surveillance video shows the chaos moments before a deadly FBI rush-hour shooting.

  • Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads

    Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out and the Serbian president warned that Serbian troops are ready to defend their “homeland” if peace doesn't prevail. The roads in Serbia's former province of Kosovo, which proclaimed independence in 2008, were blocked with heavy vehicles and trucks a day after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, saying they are being harassed there.

  • Storm that slammed California moving east

    A powerful cross country that has slammed Sorthern California with 7 inches of rain and Northern California with snow is expected to shift east across the U.S. this week. The storm is expected to bring snow from Colorado to Minnesota and thunderstorms to the Southern U.S. Danya Bacchus reports.

  • Some Russian soldiers in Ukraine unhappy with top brass - nationalist blogger

    Some Russian officers fighting in Ukraine are unhappy with the military top brass and President Vladimir Putin because of the poor execution of the war, an influential nationalist Russian blogger said after visiting the conflict zone. Nearly 10 months since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine, there is no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. In modern Russia, direct public criticism of Putin is rare though nationalist bloggers have been outspoken about the conduct of the war, especially the costly Russian defeats in Ukraine's Kharkiv region in September.