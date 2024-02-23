Fire engulfs buildings in Valencia, Spain and leaves 4 dead, 14 missing

Two residents stand on a balcony, prior to being rescued, as firefighters battle a huge fire raging through a multistorey residential block in Valencia on February 22, 2024. Spanish firefighters were battling a huge fire raging through a multistorey residential block in the eastern port city of Valencia today, the emergency services said.

At least four people have died and 14 others are missing after two buildings were destroyed after becoming engulfed in flames in Valencia, Spain.

Carlos Mazón Guixot, the President of the Valencian Government said the fire broke out on Thursday Feb. 22 in two residential buildings in the Campanar neighborhood in Valencia. Guixot said the fire "progressed extraordinarily quickly and caused the irreparable loss of human life, in addition to the total destruction of the homes of more than a hundred families."

The Associated Press reported that 15 people have been treated for injuries and five people remain in the hospital but are in stable condition.

Valencia Mayor María José Catalá said emergency workers were delayed in getting in to help survivors due to the intense heat and the risk that the 14-story building could collapse, the AP reported.

"There are no words that describe the enormous pain that the city of Valencia is feeling right now," Catalá said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

People watch as firefighters work inside a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Experts have suggested that the building’s polyurethane cladding, which is like plastic when heated and ignites, could have contributed to the fire, the AP reported. However, Catalá said the cause is still unknown and it's too early to suggest if the building materials played a role.

Firefighters and scientific police began investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The AP reported that 90 soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit and 40 firefighting trucks were deployed to assist. It's unclear how many people were in the buildings, which had around 140 apartments.

Fire in Valencia, Spain: Soccer games involving Valencia and Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain

Three days of mourning declared in wake of tragedy

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the scene and expressed his condolences to those impacted by the blaze and pledged support.

"On behalf of the Government, I want to convey our solidarity, affection and empathy to the families of the victims. I want to thank the public servants for their outstanding work, even risking their lives," Sánchez said. "We are here to help you, to show our commitment and the solidarity of Spanish society as a whole."

Firefighters remove a charred body inside a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Officials said helplines and financial support would be made available to those impacted. Catalá said 131 newly built municipal homes will also be available for those affected by the fire.

Guixot announced three days of mourning for the victims of the fire and said official flags outside public government flags will fly at half-mast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fire in Valencia, Spain: 4 people dead, 14 people still missing