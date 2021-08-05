Fire engulfs California town, businesses turn to ashes

A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes and crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows the Dixie Fire tearing through historic California town

    The Dixie Fire, the eighth-largest wildfire in California history, has burned more than 278,000 acres and destroyed much of Greenville.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Wildfires raze homes in Northern California communities as thousands evacuate

    Two massive California wildfires have triggered new mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of people and destroyed homes and businesses in the state's north overnight.Details: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, razed houses and businesses as it ripped through the town of Greenville and surrounding areas in Plumas County Wednesday night. The rapidly spreading River Fire burned "multiple" homes as it tore through Placer and Nevada counties, KOVR notes. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Firefighters battle spreading flames throughout Northern California

    From the ground and the air, firefighters continued to battle growing wildfires across Northern California on Aug. 4.

  • Wildfire tears through Northern California town

    A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

  • Fast Growing Wildfire Forces Evacuations in Northern California

    A new vegetation fire named the River Fire spread to 1,400 acres at a campground near Colfax, California, on Wednesday, August 4, forcing evacuations in Placer and Nevada County.At least 2,400 people had evacuated their homes in Placer County, and another 4,200 people were under evacuation orders in Nevada County, according to local authorities.This footage uploaded by Christian Kiefer, shows large plumes of smoke wafting above Colfax as the blaze rages. Credit: Christian Kiefer via Storyful

  • 15,000 told to evacuate from California fire

    Fire officials say the Dixie Fire in far Northern California jumped some perimeter lines Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people. (Aug. 4)

  • Neighbors worried a new subdivision would hurt their wells. Then this woman stepped in

    Subscribers only: Nampa residents said their wells are going dry because of new subdivisions going up in the area.

  • Moderna reports vaccine 93% effective after 6 months; Nearly 72K children test positive over past week: COVID-19 updates

    Children's vulnerability to the virus and its variants are evident as nearly 72K kids have tested positive for the virus. The latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Inside a Kamala Harris crisis dinner

    A group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for dinner at a home in the nation’s capital last month to game out how to defend Vice President Kamala Harris and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, against a torrent of bad press.Why it matters: It's telling that so early in the Biden-Harris administration, such powerful operatives felt compelled to try to right the vice president's ship.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • 'The builder had sold 130 homes the first day': Foreign buyers may add to housing woes, prices

    American homebuyers should prepare for more competition and higher prices as many foreign buyers return to the market with all-cash offers.

  • More than 1,500 coronavirus-positive migrants released in one week into Texas border town

    MCALLEN, Texas — A border city in south Texas declared a local disaster this week as it struggles to respond to surging cases of the coronavirus among migrants as thousands are released by the Border Patrol onto the street every week.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discussed moving to New Zealand more than a year before they left the royal family

    New Zealand's governor-general said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed a potential move with her just five months after they got married.

  • Mixed reactions as fish with human-like teeth is caught on pier

    A fishing report from Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina on Tuesday included a photo of a “toothy” sheepshead that is making quite a splash on social media.

  • Chaos in Manila as thousands rush to get vaccine before lockdown

    MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.

  • Covid Hospitalizations In California Up 97% In Past 10 Days; Case Rate Among Unvaccinated Residents Up 60%

    As the drumbeat for vaccination requirements grows louder in California, cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations. There were 8,552 newly-reported confirmed cases Tuesday. That’s actually down from over 10,000 on Thursday, but the raw case numbers have been rising and falling for the last week, at times changing even after they’re officially reported […]

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Music’s great vaccine divide: the rockers who refuse to get the jab

    The end, we are told, is in sight. Yet the issue of Covid-19 vaccines continues to tear the music world apart. Earlier this week The Offspring’s drummer Pete Parada said he’d been ousted from the American pop-punk group on the eve of a vast world tour because he’d refused to get jabbed. Guitar legend Eric Clapton has said he won’t perform at any venue that requires proof of vaccination as an entry requirement. And Foo Fighters’ recent US comeback gig was disrupted by anti-vax protestors after at

  • One man's road trip across California revealed many of the inconveniences of driving a non-Tesla electric car

    During a trip across California, a driver found that the grass may be greener on the other side when it comes to driving a non-Tesla electric car.