Fire engulfs Egypt police facility, at least 25 hurt
STORY: The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Two witnesses told Reuters firefighters initially appeared to struggle to tackle the blaze and civil defense sources said parts of the building had collapsed in the fire.
Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik said a committee of advisers would be formed to look into the causes of the fire and review the construction safety of the building "to restore its efficiency as soon as possible," according to his ministry.