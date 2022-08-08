Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, Wan'an Bridge catches fire in Pingnan County in China's Fujian province on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Wan'an Bridge, the longest wooden arch bridge in China with a history of more than 900 years, caught fire and collapsed on Saturday night. (CCTV via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a covered wooden bridge with 900 years of history in southeastern China over the weekend.

The entire length of the Wan'an Bridge appeared to be in flames in video and photos of the Saturday night fire in Fujian province's Pingnan county. No one was reported injured in the blaze.

The 98-meter (323-foot) bridge is the longest of its kind in China. It has been rebuilt many times over the centuries, most recently in 1932. The wooden structure, standing on five stone pillars, crosses a river and had a roofed, open-air walkway.

The original bridge was built during the Song dynasty.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar ambassador to China died on Sunday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his cause of death. Diplomats in Beijing and a Chinese language Myanmar media report said the cause was likely to be a heart attack.

  • Ships Resume Taiwan Routes Even as China Continues to Drill

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipping in the Taiwan Strait began to return to normal on Monday, though China’s announcement of a new military exercise near the island signaled that risks remain for the industry.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak

  • Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on

    As talks between Beijing and Washington in search of a resolution drag on, U.S. regulators and politicians have been ratcheting up calls for a resolution, hammering out a message to China that time is running out for both sides to strike a deal. U.S. regulators have been demanding complete access to the audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, essentially documents put together during the auditing of financial statements. Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect domestic accounting firms, citing security concerns.

  • China’s Covid Lockdown Traps 80,000 Tourists on Resort Island

    About 80,000 tourists are stranded on the Chinese island of Hainan, which local authorities call “the Hawaii of China,” after a surge in Covid-19 cases triggered a lockdown. All flights leaving the city of Sanya have been canceled since Saturday. Photo: CCTV

  • Solomons leader did not attend U.S. war memorial service in 'snub'-media

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech at a memorial service that was attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and ministers and officials from Japan, Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, but he did not appear.

  • MG's new all-electric hatchback will cost just $31,400 when it arrives in the UK

    The MG4 will be one of the least expensive EVs available in the UK with a starting price oft £25,995 ($31,400).

  • Taiwan's Tsai 'deeply touched' by St Vincent PM's visit amid China tension

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Monday that she was moved by his determination to visit Taiwan, despite China's recent military exercises around the self-ruled island. The prime minister of the Caribbean country - one of around a dozen nations to have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan - said he was on the island to express solidarity, strengthen bilateral relations and pursue peace, security and prosperity for all.

  • India's Paytm at near 6-month high as quarterly revenue surges

    Shares of Indian digital payments firm Paytm jumped more than 6% on Monday to their highest levels in nearly six months, after the company's parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd posted an 89% surge in its quarterly revenue. Paytm, which competes with Google's payment app and Walmart Inc's PhonePe in India's digital payments market, said it is on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023. "The management clarified that it could negotiate better deals with their bank partners, and rationalised certain low margin online merchant accounts that resulted in lower payment processing charges," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

  • President's Office confirms that North Macedonia has donated Su-25 jets to Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 17:39 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, confirmed on Saturday that North Macedonia has transferred four Su-25 attack aircraft to Ukraine.

  • China, Taiwan residents don't expect conflict

    STORY: Extensive drills of military hardware in six zones around Taiwan were deployed the day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.The exercises are expected to last until noon on Sunday (August 7).From Pingtan, which is 68 nautical miles to Hsinchu in Taiwan, residents and Chinese tourists said they did not expect further tensions between the two sides of the Strait.In Taipai, resident Cai Jingyuan, told Reuters she thinks Beijing will not take the risk of an attack, as Taiwan will fight back.It comes as Taiwan scrambled jets on Saturday to warn away 20 Chinese aircraft including 14 that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

  • China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island

    The drills were due to end on Sunday but a statement said sea and air exercises were continuing.

  • Russian-appointed Kherson mayor ‘was poisoned by chef’

    The Russian-appointed mayor of Kherson was poisoned by a chef brought into his household a day before he fell ill, Russian opposition media has reported.

  • Ukrainian Army launches strikes on Antonivskyi, Kakhovka bridges, enemy ammo depots

    The Ukrainian military has launched fresh strikes on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovka bridges and enemy bases in Kherson Oblast, head of the joint coordination press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said on Ukrainian national television on August 8.

  • ‘Moon Man’ Holds Off ‘Warriors of Future’ on Another Strong China Box Office Weekend

    Chinese sci-fi comedy “Moon Man” held station at the top of the mainland China box office, albeit at a lower orbit. After ten days in cinemas its cumulative total is a fraction of a degree short of $300 million, and it operated at a higher elevation than new launch sci-fi actioner “Warriors of Future.” The […]

  • Kremlin: No basis for meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday there was no basis for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the moment. In response to a question about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's offers to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework".

  • Kenya election 2022: Charts that explain the nation

    The BBC tracks the crucial issues facing Kenyans as the country chooses a new president on 9 August.

  • Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe

    It's not often you hear about African tech companies expanding into Europe. In the latest development, Bluechip Technologies, an African enterprise company that partners with international OEMs like Microsoft and Oracle and provides data warehousing solutions and enterprise applications to banks, telcos and insurance firms, is announcing its European launch. The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a "new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms."

  • Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

    Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nation. China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year.

  • 'Highly likely' that Russia has lost or fired 16 of its top generals since the start of the war in Ukraine: UK intelligence

    At least 10 Russian generals have been killed during the invasion, while another six have been removed from command, the UK Defence Ministry said.

  • Senate Dems pass long-awaited climate, tax and health care bill

    The majority party guided the legislation they'd labored over for more than a year through a 15-hour vote-a-rama, a last-minute snag with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several rules challenges.