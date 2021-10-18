Fire engulfs Kuwait oil refinery

A blaze at the key Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery along Kuwait's Persian Gulf coastline north of its border with Saudi Arabia erupted on Monday. Some workers suffered from smoke inhalation and other light injuries. (Oct. 18)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

    The opening of the Jio World Drive mall, spread over 17.5 acres in the Maker Maxity complex close to the upscale areas of Bandra and Khar, has injected life into India's premium retail segment.

  • Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

    A customer in Queens, New York, filed a class-action complaint against Canon, which centered on the scanning function of its All-in-One printers.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading a 'Great Reshuffle.' Here's What That Means

    From c-suite offices to factory floors, employees are insisting on higher pay, more flexible hours, enhanced benefits and better treatment. Can you describe what the “Great Reshuffle” means, as you see it?

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confron

  • Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

    Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. The moves come on top of previous plans from Ford and General Motors to build five U.S. battery factories in anticipation of the shift to electric power.

  • Lawsuit over Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally has crippled white supremacist groups, leaders

    A lawsuit against the organizers of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has already damaged defendants before trial.

  • Jay-Z group files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, alleging it ignored abuser

    Jay-Z’s Team ROC social justice group has filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the county’s Animal Services Department, alleging it has failed to take action against a resident it accuses of abusing animals.

  • An Arkansas restaurant boss is paying his teen workers to do their homework before their shifts, in an attempt to retain them during the labor shortage

    Xplore Lakeside in Hot Springs Village lets its teen workers do their homework for an hour before their shifts start to encourage them to stay.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

    China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Beijing to Brussels, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The red-hot market underscores the scale of the task facing world leaders, who are under pressure to map out plans to wean their economies off fossil fuels in preparation for COP26 summit climate talks that start on Oct. 31.

  • Southwest Airlines shows off its unique history and company culture with its corporate office - see inside the company's Texas headquarters

    To celebrate its history, the airline has taken blips of its past and displayed it throughout its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

  • Oil prices ease off highs as U.S. factory data weighs on market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth. "The oil market started off with a lot of exuberance, but weak data on U.S. industrial production caused people to lose confidence in demand, and China released data that intensified those worries," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in New York.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Two Crypto-Lending Firms Ordered Shut by New York’s James

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Spe

  • Natural Gas: Price Falls But Fundamentals Remain Bullish

    The bullish supply/demand fundamentals are likely to spur natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like SBOW, RRC, GDP, CRK, EQT and CNX.