Fire erupts at Kuwait oil refinery; no casualties reported

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted on Monday at a major oil refinery in Kuwait, the state-owned oil company said, reporting no immediate casualties.

The blaze at the key Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery along Kuwait's Persian Gulf coastline north of its border with Saudi Arabia did not impact electrical supply or oil exports, according to Kuwait's National Petroleum Company. The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait's domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel and recently underwent an expansion to reduce its emissions and boost capacity to 346,000 barrels a day.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze in the refinery's treatment unit, which removes sulfur from the oil products. Residents in Kuwait's coastal Fahaheel district reported hearing a large explosion and shared footage on social media of thick, black smoke billowing over the highway.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, is slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey. The nation has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford to make electric car parts at Halewood plant

    The carmaking giant is investing up to £230m in its Halewood plant, safeguarding 500 jobs.

  • Netflix sacks employee for revealing cost of Dave Chappelle's controversial comedy special

    Netflix has fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle's controversial comedy special The Closer, which has been criticised for making fun of transgender people.

  • Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier, a community that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press. The gang was blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti.

  • Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

    President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social services package. The president hopes to nail down both before Air Force lifts off for Europe on Oct. 28 for a pair of world leader summits, including the most ambitious climate change meeting in years.

  • How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

    French police killed at least 100 people in 1961, throwing some of them into the River Seine to drown them.

  • Feds Prepared ‘Deadly Force Countermeasures’ Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’ Rally, Documents Reveal

    The event started and ended as a joke. In between, things got real — and dangerous

  • More oil trains will run through Minnesota, Twin Cities

    A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway's specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant's recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. ...

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose 90 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.76 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after hitting a session-high of $86.04, the highest price since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.23, or 1.5%, to $83.51 a barrel, after hitting a session-high of $83.73, highest since October 2014.

  • Global Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to U.S. for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the Air

  • Gas price rises: Russia not withholding supplies, says ambassador to UK

    Russia is not slowing gas supplies for political reasons, Andrei Kelin says.

  • Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?

    While Colombia’s rig count has increased in recent months, production is lagging behind, just as crude prices are rallying to new highs

  • Russia ‘will come to rescue’ of UK if needed during gas crisis, ambassador says

    The Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin denied his country is withholding gas supplies for political gain.

  • Heating bills could jump as much as 54% this winter due to higher prices of energy

    Heating bills could jump as much as 54% this winter due to higher prices of energy