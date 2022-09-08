Fire on Europe's biggest peatbog seen from space

S cientists have produced a series of images of Europe's largest blanket bog peatlands - and a wildfire that burned across parts of it for six days.

The Flow Country, an area of lochs, hills and treeless peatbogs, stretches across almost half a million acres of Caithness and northern Sutherland.

I n May 2019, about 22 sq miles (5,700 hectares) were affected by a wildfire between Melvich and Strathy.

An estimated 700,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases were released into the atmosphere during the incident, according to a WWF Scotland study.

Firefighters from Sutherland and Caithness, estate workers and RSPB staff fought the flames. Helicopters also water bombed the fire.

E uropean Space Agency (ESA) scientists processed data gathered by Copernicus Sentinel satellites to create the series of images.

T hey include an image taken on a "rare cloudless day" in 2018 showing the vast extent of the Flow Country, and others of the fire and the damage it caused.

T he images were shown earlier this week at the UK National Earth Observation Conference in Leicester.

U nesco status

E SA said it was estimated the carbon stored in the Flow Country's peat equals 100 years’ worth of Scotland’s fossil fuel emissions.

T he agency said: "Satellite imagery can be used to create maps of peatlands, measure soil moisture, and detect disturbances such as fires, making it cheaper and easier to monitor and preserve these valuable landscapes."

U nesco World Heritage status is to be sought for parts of the Flow Country.

A bid for the internationally-recognised designation is to be made next year.

The Flow Country Partnership hopes to secure Unesco status for seven areas totalling 49,421 acres (20,000ha), which it believes meets the required criteria.