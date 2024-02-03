Fire, explosion at ranch in Lee’s Summit collapses house, sends 1 to hospital

An explosion and structure fire at Rising Star Ranch partially collapsed a home and left one person with injuries, accoridng to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 1:37 a.m. to 2807 Northwest Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit, on a report of an explosion and structure fire. An occupant of a house at the ranch called 911 to report the fire, according to the fire department.

A small, one-story home and a nearby utility trailer were involved in the fire, the fire department said. When crews arrived, occupants of the home were outside. One of them was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

After all occupants of the home were accounted for, crews worked to contain the fire and protect a nearby utility building.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department worked to contain a fire at Rising Star Ranch, 2807 Northwest Chipman Road, early Saturday morning.

The incident was under control at 3:12 a.m., the fire department said, but not before the blaze partially collapsed the home. The utility building sustained minor heat damage from the house. Animals at the ranch were not in danger and were unharmed, the fire department said.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal and Lee’s Summit Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire. Initial findings show the fire originated in a bedroom and point toward a propane space heater, the fire department said.