Fire extinguished at Texas refinery, 4 injured
Crews have extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that left four people injured. (Dec. 23)
Crews have extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that left four people injured. (Dec. 23)
Two fatal crash victims named, one man rescued from a Thousand Oaks rollover crash and more Ventura County public safety news.
Officials say four people were injured in a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex early Thursday morning.
A Lansing man, 33, died in the crash in the northbound lanes at Dunckel Road. Four children, ages 7 months to 4 years, were injured.
Warren police responded about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a 911 call about the crash on Mount Horeb Road between Geiger Lane and Tiffany Court.
Worcester police have closed the North Road entrance to the hospital.
The cause of the incident has not yet been determined, according to ExxonMobil. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "some injuries have been reported."
A 15-year-old died and another boy was injured after an off-road rollover that occurred over the weekend east of Arrowhead Drive in Victorville.
Man seriously injured in Winston-Salem shooting, crash on Reynolds Boulevard
Fire confirmed and four people in ‘stable condition’, authorities say
Two people suffered serious injuries after the driver of a Mustang lost control of the car and crashed into a truck parked in an emergency lane.