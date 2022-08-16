Fire extinguisher drug smuggler gets six years in prison

Aug. 16—ASHLAND — An Ashland man busted by drug investigators with a decent smidge of drugs inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher will be serving six years in prison.

Riccardo Rothwell, AKA Ricky Bobby, 42, was sentenced to the prison term Monday by U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning.

Drug investigators stopped Rothwell in July 2021, resulting in the seizure of 96.8 grams of meth, 11.35 grams of fentanyl, .97 grams of cocaine and 2.2 grams of marijuana.

At least a portion of that was found inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher.

According to his sentencing memorandum, Rothwell was raised under rough circumstances with an alcoholic mother and has had issues with marijuana and cocaine use himself over the years.

