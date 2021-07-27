Fire extinguisher smuggler in circuit court

Jul. 27—A man found hauling three bags of meth inside a hollowed-out fire extinguisher by the Tri-State Narcotics Task Force is now facing felony charges in Boyd County Circuit Court, according to a recent filing.

Riccaro M. Rothwell, 41, of Ashland, was charged by way of information — meaning he waived having his case before a grand jury and opted to have prosecutors file the charges directly.

He is facing one count of first-offense heroin trafficking, one count of first-offense cocaine trafficking, one count of first-offense meth trafficking greater than 2 grams, one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rothwell was caught up July 10 as a part of an enforcement effort by the TNT, according to West Virginia DEA head Jack Sparks.

Court records show officers stopped Rothwell's car in the 1900 block of Greenup Avenue in Ashland, turning more than an ounce of meth, a bundle of cash, cocaine and heroin.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com