Fire fears stretch across the country; storms possible in the Plains, Southeast: Weather forecast

Red flag warnings and advisories were in effect in more than a dozen states Thursday as the potential for wildfires threatened portions of the Southwest and Midwest.

A wildfire spread over thousands of acres in New Jersey a day earlier, and firefighters faced 200-foot high flames.

No injuries or property damage were reported, authorities said. The flames, which officials say could be caused by low humidity and high winds, did prompt evacuations of about 170 homes.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could threaten parts of the Plains and Southeast on Thursday, and rain was bringing potential flash flooding. Winter storm conditions were expected in the West, while parts of the East Coast may see record-breaking high temperatures in the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know.

In Wisconsin: 100-acre fire in town of Necedah was one of many wildfires in Wisconsin Wednesday; another Red Flag Warning issued

What is a flash flood watch or warning? Here's what to know about this deadly weather hazard

Everything you need to know about heat: From the heat index to a heat dome to an excessive heat warning

Red flag warnings spread across the country over fire fears

Red flag warnings and other fire precautions were in effect in 13 states from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Thursday.

A red flag warning “means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now ... or are expected to develop,” the National Weather Service explained, citing a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and other factors.

Red flag warnings or other advisories are in effect in parts of:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Nebraska

New Mexico

Minnesota

Missouri

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Texas

Wisconsin

Storms in the Plains, Southeast

Severe thunderstorms were possible across parts of the Plains on Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center warned.

The threat of severe thunderstorms will continue into Friday night in the area, extending from Des Moines, Iowa, to Austin, Texas, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm could include torrential rainfall alongside hail and winds gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Story continues

Severe storms were also possible in the Southeast on Thursday. Heavy rainfall may continue in parts of Florida, but gusty winds and rain were expected to move north Thursday into the central Gulf Coast and other parts of the Southeast. Rain was expected to reach parts of the Carolinas by Friday, where the weather service warned that “isolated chances for flash flooding exist.”

Heavy snow expected in the West

A winter storm warning was in effect on Thursday in parts of Montana; snow accumulations were possible from 6 to 12 inches. However, snow could reach up to 2 feet in the Boulder Mountains and nearby areas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of Idaho, where snow could reach more than 10 inches in areas of higher elevation. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

A winter weather advisory was also in effect on Thursday in Yellowstone National Park and in the Teton and Gros Ventre mountain ranges; snow accumulations of up to 8 inches were possible. Northern Yellowstone Park was expected to see up to 3 inches of snowfall.

Record-breaking heat possible in Midwest, Northeast

Other parts of the country were expecting warm Spring weather on Thursday.

Above average to "record-breaking warm temperatures are forecast to continue from the Midwest throughout the Great Lakes and into the Northeast," in the coming days, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said.

Highs and lows in Chicago through Thursday were expected to be 20 degrees above the average for mid-April, according to AccuWeather. Similar warm temperatures were expected from Columbus, Ohio to Pittsburgh and even into Burlington, Vermont.

The record high temperature of 82 degrees set in 1941 at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was expected to be broken on Friday, with a possible high temperature near 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

US weather watches and warnings

National Weather Radar

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY ; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fire warnings in Thursday weather forecast stretch across the US