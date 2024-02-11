Fire forces evacuation of SUNY Potsdam residence hall

Feb. 11—POTSDAM — No injuries were reported as the result of a fire in a residence hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus.

In a news release, SUNY Potsdam reported it is working to rehouse all of the residents of Van Housen Hall following the fire.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is overseeing an investigation.

The Potsdam Fire Department controlled the scene and managed emergency response, working with other responding agencies, the college reported.

The college said 62 students were residing or staying in the building at the time of the fire.

They were being provided accommodations on campus for the night.

Students were allowed to find their own accommodations but were asked to keep the college apprised of their locations.

The college said it would provide updates as the situation evolves.

Van Housen Hall houses a mix of students and some campus offices. The rooms in Van Housen are all single occupancy rooms.

In a typical year, Van Housen Hall is home to around 65 students and two resident assistants. Van Housen is the location of the Counseling Center, Student Health Services and University Police.