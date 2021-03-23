Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility

  • In this image taken from video the Evergreen Court Home for Adults is engulfed in flames early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)
In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A resident was killed and two firefighters were injured in a fire Tuesday at an assisted living facility in New York that prompted an evacuation and led to the partial collapse of the building, officials said.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said one resident was killed in the early morning fire. The person's name was not immediately released.

“This was a devastating loss,” Kear said at a news briefing.

Kear said two firefighters were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries from the fire.

Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control.

At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. Nevel said he didn’t know how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

