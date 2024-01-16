Fire forces household of 5 from home in Canton Township

CANTON TWP. ‒ Four adults and a teenager were displaced from their home by a fire that caused an estimated $65,000 worth of damage on Sunday.

Fire Chief Christopher Smith said the fire at 1504 Warner Ave. SE was caused by a wood-burning stove in the basement.

Firefighters called at 10:12 a.m. arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic and second-story windows.

More: Winter woes: Dangerously cold wind chills and accumulating snow return to northern Ohio

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the two-and-a-half story house in about 20 minutes and stayed on the scene about four hours.

The occupants and their pets left the burning home safely on their own. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to help the residents.

Canton Township firefighters were assisted by others Canton. Louisville and Nimishillen Township. Tri-Division Ambulance also responded.

Smith estimated the value of the damage to the structure at $45,000, and to the contents, $20,000.

October: Canton Township house fire near likely spread from burning car

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Fire at Warner Avenue home causes estimated $65,000 in damage