Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

  • The OVH data center is seen in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. A fire broke out on Wednesday in a room of one of the 4 OVH cloud data center affecting websites in several European countries. The origin of this fire is being investigated and no injuries are to be deplored. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • The OVH data center is seen in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. A fire broke out on Wednesday in a room of one of the 4 OVH cloud data center affecting websites in several European countries. The origin of this fire is being investigated and no injuries are to be deplored. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • The OVH data center is seen in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. A fire broke out on Wednesday in a room of one of the 4 OVH cloud data center affecting websites in several European countries. The origin of this fire is being investigated and no injuries are to be deplored. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
  • The OVH data center is seen in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. A fire broke out on Wednesday in a room of one of the 4 OVH cloud data center affecting websites in several European countries. The origin of this fire is being investigated and no injuries are to be deplored. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
1 / 4

Virus Server Fire

The OVH data center is seen in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. A fire broke out on Wednesday in a room of one of the 4 OVH cloud data center affecting websites in several European countries. The origin of this fire is being investigated and no injuries are to be deplored. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility.

Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

“Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire," CEO Octave Klaba tweeted. He advised companies to activate their disaster recovery plans.

The company did not give an immediate explanation for the fire. Klaba said the company would work on restoring services and checking fiber optic connections.

On Wednesday, Strasbourg Airport tweeted that “due to the fire that broke out last night in the OVH Cloud company at the Rhine port, we inform you that our website is currently inaccessible.” Later that day it said that the site was back up and running.

The town of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin tweeted Thursday afternoon that the site cherboug.fr “is still unavailable following a fire at its host.”

Weather site Meteociel announced via Twitter that some of its photos, images and services were unavailable because of a “breakdown” at OVH. The site said that OVH told them that they would have to wait until March 15 for an “operational return” of critical parts of the data center affecting Meteociel. Meteociel added that “unfortunately a backup server and the data on the other servers in the fire seem unrecoverable.”

Other customers affected include video game Rust, which tweeted that some game data was lost, and Paris's Centre Pompidou arts center, which tweeted that its website went down because of the fire. Free chess server Lichess, news site eeNews Europe and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit also said they were affected.

OVH operates 15 data centers in Europe and competes with giant U.S. cloud-computing rivals such as Amazon Web Services.

Recommended Stories

  • Google denies data centre fire caused Russia outage

    The issue was an "upstream networking" problem completely unrelated to the fire, it tells the BBC.

  • How edge computing has become a $250 billion 'perfect complement' to cloud computing

    "Edge computing is actually a counterbalance to the cloud," Gartner analyst Bob Gill told Insider. It refers to a model in which processing power is placed closer to where data is being created in the physical world.

  • Deadly Fire Engulfs Textile Factory Outside Cairo

    At least 20 people were killed and 24 injured when a fire broke out at a textile factory on the outskirts of Cairo on March 11, according to Egyptian news reports.Footage posted live from the scene by Wael Abdel Kader Dalloul shows smoke pouring from the building, in El-Obour, and firefighters dousing it. Credit: Wael Abdel Kader Dalloul via Storyful

  • This Day In Market History: First Indian Company Lists On A US Exchange

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On March 11, 1999, Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) became the first Indian firm to trade on the Nasdaq. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 closed around 1,297, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day at 9,897. What Else Was Going On In The World: The first non-European Legoland would soon open in California, and NATO was about to expand with the addition of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic. Infosys Makes India History: Infosys began trading on the Nasdaq shortly after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) — an Indian-domiciled but U.S.-registered company — paved the way in 1998. The software company shifted to the New York Stock Exchange in 2012 in order to open its existing shares to European investors. As India’s second-largest outsourcer, Infosys set the stage for other Indian companies to access the U.S. financial markets. As of 2019, India claimed four of the Nasdaq’s 136 foreign firms. It boasts nine on the NYSE. India’s representation remains scant compared to that of China or Israel, but the emerging market is gaining prominence with its small but reputable cache. In 2006, Infosys again broke barriers for Indian companies by becoming the first in the Nasdaq-100 index. Photo credit: Binoyjsdk See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Strikes Long-Term Partnership With French Automotive Supplier Faurecia: What You Need To KnowRecap: Hudson Global Q4 Earnings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russia blames Google outage on data centre fire

    The fire in the French city of Strasbourg destroyed one data centre and damaged another.

  • Mother says she was spit at while holding baby, called 'Chinese virus'

    The 25-year-old woman said a man spit in her direction three times before calling her the derogatory term.

  • Save Up to 75% on Select Nintendo Switch Games to Celebrate Mario Day

    March 10th is National Mario Day and what better way to celebrate our favorite adventuring plumber than with discounts on popular Mario Nintendo Switch games. You can score popular titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for as low as $14.99 (a savings of $45) at Best Buy storefront on eBay. This sale is good today only, while …

  • Vegans may have weaker bones and a higher risk of fractures than people who eat meat

    Experts recommend chick peas, lentils, and fortified foods for vegans to get more calcium, vitamins A and B2, and omega-3 fatty acids.

  • Catalan separatist returns from Belgium to face Spanish law

    Former Catalan government member Meritxell Serret handed herself into Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday, three years after she fled to Belgium along with other associates who led Catalonia’s failed secession attempt. A statement issued by judge Pablo Llarena said that Serret was released without bail after she turned herself into the Madrid-based court upon coming back to Spain from Brussels where she had resided since October 2017.

  • At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw: researchers

    At least 10 different hacking groups are using recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Corp's mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday. The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft's Exchange software. The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers or move elsewhere in the network.

  • Praise and worry over massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package

    The passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic package brought excitement to some residents in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Others worry the relief will lead to inflation and massive debt.

  • Fluor Corporation's (NYSE:FLR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 47% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Fluor Corporation ( NYSE:FLR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Equinix (EQIX) $3B xScale JV Rides on Hyperscalers' Needs

    Equinix's (EQIX) xScale joint venture approach will focus on hyperscale deployments in desired markets and provide incremental cash flow, while limiting strain on its balance sheet.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Denmark has temporarily suspended using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of cases of blood clots forming, including a death in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Thursday. They did not say how many reports of blood clots there had been, but Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.