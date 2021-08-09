Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JONATHAN J. COOPER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.

The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. But they were nonetheless concerning for firefighters working in unprecedented conditions to protect thousands of threatened homes.

“The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that’s kiln dried,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in an online briefing Sunday morning. “It’s that dry, so it doesn’t take much for any sort of embers, sparks or small flaming front to get that going.”

Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, the fire incinerated much of Greenville on Wednesday and Thursday, destroying 370 homes and structures and threatening nearly 14,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started nearly four weeks ago, grew to an area of 765 square miles (1,980 square kilometers) by Sunday evening and was just 21% contained, according to CalFire. It had scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City.

With smoke clearing out on eastern portions of the fire, crews that had been directly attacking the front lines would be forced to retreat and build containment lines farther back, said Dan McKeague, a fire information officer from the U.S. Forest Service. On the plus side, better visibility should allow planes and helicopters to return to the firefight and make it safer for ground crews to maneuver.

“As soon as that air clears, we can fly again,” McKeague said.

Crews have constructed 465 miles (748 kilometers) of line around the massive blaze, Deputy Incident Commander Chris Waters said. That’s about the distance from the central California city of Chico to Los Angeles. But officials are only confident that about 20% of the line is secure, he said.

“Every bit of that line needs to be constructed, staffed, mopped up and actually put to bed before we can call this fire fully contained,” Waters said during Saturday evening’s incident briefing.

Strong winds contributed to increased fire activity Sunday. But the weather was expected to settle a bit starting Monday.

Damage reports are preliminary because assessment teams can’t get into many areas, officials said.

The blaze became the largest single fire in California's recorded history, surpassing last year's Creek Fire in the Central Valley. It's about half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 fires across seven counties that were fought together and that state officials consider California's largest wildfire overall.

The fire’s cause was under investigation. The Pacific Gas & Electric utility has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines. A federal judge ordered PG&E on Friday to give details by Aug. 16 about the equipment and vegetation where the fire started.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed the spread of the fire, and temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) instead of the triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week.

But the blaze and its neighboring fires, within several hundred miles of each other, posed an ongoing threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom surveyed the damage in Greenville Saturday, writing on Twitter that “our hearts ache for this town.”

“These are climate-induced wildfires and we have to acknowledge that we have the capacity in not just the state but in this country to solve this,” Newsom said on CNN.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Northwest of the Dixie Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, hundreds of homes remained threatened by the McFarland and Monument fires, which continued growing. About a quarter of the McFarland Fire was contained and about 3% of the Monument Fire was contained.

South of the Dixie Fire, firefighters prevented further growth of the River Fire, which broke out Wednesday near Colfax and destroyed 68 homes.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the U.S. West continues to flow into parts of Colorado and Utah, where the air quality in many areas was rated as unhealthy. Denver's air quality Sunday was relatively better than Saturday, but the smoke has made the air there and in Salt Lake City among the worst in the world.

California's fire season is on track to surpass last year's season, which was the worst fire season in recent recorded state history.

Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles (3,260 square kilometers) of land — more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.

California’s raging wildfires were among 107 large fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

___

Associated Press writer Daisy Nguyen contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

    Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • What a recently burned tract of land in Oregon can teach us about fighting wildfires

    "The use of fire never should have been discontinued," said Craig Bienz, program director for the Sycan Marsh Preserve.

  • Severe storms bring flooding to the upper Midwest

    Thunderstorms across the upper midwestern U.S. from Friday night into Saturday brought intense lightning, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Many Of The Andes Mountains Have No Snow Cover Due To Long-Term Drought

    Satellite images show sparse snow and bare ground on some peaks of the South American mountain range.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Vehicles Stricken by Flooding in Omaha Streets

    A flash flood warning was issued for Omaha, Nebraska, on August 7, with this footage showing multiple vehicles abandoned and partially submerged in floodwater.According to a local meteorologist, downpours of three to five inches per hour caused major street flooding, with reports of stranded cars and damage to streets.The National Weather Service warned of thunderstorms in Omaha on Saturday night and said the threat of further flooding would continue until Sunday. Credit: Karen Granger via Storyful

  • ‘More and more dire’: Idaho salmon advocates rally for Snake River dam breaching

    Environmental activists say now is the time to act to save salmon and steelhead.

  • As Dixie fire tears through communities, some refuse evacuation orders with guns in hand

    One challenge for fire crews in Plumas County is residents who won't leave their property, forcing firefighters to take risks on their behalf.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Storm Brings Flooding to Omaha, Nebraska

    A severe thunderstorm moved through Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 7, amid a warning from the National Weather Service that damaging winds and hail were possible.This footage shows a storm cloud and lightning near Omaha.Flash flooding was reported, with local news outlets reporting that vehicles in the city had become trapped. Credit: Chelsi Balfour via Storyful

  • Floodwaters overtake Venice landmarks

    Venice's iconic St. Mark's Square was largely underwater on the night of Aug. 7, after the city's flood defense system failed to protect the area.

  • Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

    The blaze grew to nearly half a million acres Sunday.

  • Will the Atlantic basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, shows several areas of moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) The lengthy calm in the Atlantic Ocean may come to an end this week as AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on a pair of tropical features sweeping through the basin. Even if a tropical depression or named storm fails to form, forecasters say the Lesser Antilles and other parts of th

  • 4 people missing as Dixie Fire becomes California's 2nd largest wildfire ever

    Authorities continued to search into the night for four people missing in California's historic Dixie Fire, as wildfires raged across the West.Driving the news: Those unaccounted for were all from the fire-devastated town of Greenville, per a statement from the Plumas County Sheriff's office Sunday. The Dixie Fire is the largest blaze burning in the U.S. and the second-biggest wildfire in the state's history, a Cal Fire spokesperson told Axios. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Firefighters continue rescue efforts in country's largest active wildfire

    Despite the efforts of thousands of firefighters, California’s Dixie Fire has reduced hundreds of homes to rubble and ash. Air quality, ranging from unhealthy to hazardous, is impacting at least eight states in the West. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • 'Where are we going to go?' Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

    Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.

  • World is on the brink of catastrophe, warns Government climate chief

    The world is getting "dangerously close" to running out of time to avert catastrophic climate change, Cop26 President Alok Sharma has said.