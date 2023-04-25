Fire at Gastonia strip mall started by ‘improvised incendiary device,’ police say

A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in a strip mall south of Gastonia was started by an “improvised incendiary device,” according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The fire happened just after 2 a.m. off of York Highway, south of Davis Park Road.

According to the police department, two businesses in the strip mall were targeted, and the two fires were “intentionally set.”

Police haven’t given many other details yet, but the department did confirm that an arson investigation is underway after the Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office found the fires were caused by an incendiary device.

GCPD is looking to talk to anyone with information about the fires. If you have a tip, you can call 704-866-3320.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

