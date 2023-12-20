fire at georgia pacific mill
fire at georgia pacific mill
Setting up an appeal before the highest court in the land, the Colorado Supreme Court rules to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from state ballots based on its reading of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
Matthew Perry died of the effects of ketamine — but he previously did treatments for his mental health. Here's what to know.
The former NBA star petitioned the court for dismissal.
So long E3, we knew you weren’t long for this world.
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
What happens when Green's athleticism fades, when he cannot compete with his less "fiery" rivals, when he can no longer make good on his basketball IQ? The only thing left for Green to act upon is the anger.
Why the recent oil mergers are expected to continue well into the rest of this decade.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.
Jorge Martin shares the pain of tough losses as so many teams saw their playoff hopes fall late.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
'A must-have,' said one of over 43,000 fans of this easy to set up streaming gadget.
The Dawgs have been forgotten in the moment. But they'll be back with a vengeance again next year.
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, is making Light No Fire, an Earth-sized multiplayer sandbox.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.