Fire at German asylum-seeker accommodation extinguished

Fire department personnel extinguish a fire in a shelter for asylum seekers in the district of Donau-Ries. Marius Bulling/dpa

A fire in an asylum centre in the south of Germany, in which one person died and three were injured, has been extinguished.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon for reasons that were still unclear, police said.

The mayor of the town of Nördlingen in the state of Bavaria, where the centre is located, told BR radio that a child may have caused the fire.

A police spokesman said on Monday morning that this could neither be confirmed nor ruled out based on the current state of the investigation.

Around 130 people lived in the residence, police said on Monday. The accommodation was so badly damaged by the fire that it had to be demolished. The residents have been housed in a hall for the time being.