Fire at Greensview Apartments under investigation
A fire at an Aurora apartment complex injured one person and prompted the evacuation of several residents.
A fire at an Aurora apartment complex injured one person and prompted the evacuation of several residents.
Digital mortgage lender Better.com’s proposal to combine with Aurora Acquisition Corp. via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition) has been approved by shareholders, the company confirmed today. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Better.com will combine with Aurora, or go public, “on or about August 22, 2023.” Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined entity will see an infusion of at least $550 million in new capital from SoftBank, according to Aurora’s filing with the SEC in July.
You should probably watch the first Republican debate this week if you have money in the stock market.
During the World Cup's traditional on-field medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso was later asked and ribbed about it, and responded amid laughs and smiles: “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”
The Patriots rookie is traveling back with the team after a hard hit to the helmet led him to be taken off the field in a stretcher during a preseason game with the Packers.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
The gadget lets you hook your Fire Stick to a TV's USB port, eliminating the need to tether it to the wall — grab it on sale.
In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a $70 device that can spoof an Apple device, hackers stealing Americans' health data from an IBM system, and Elon Musk pledging to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a proper cage match. Elsewhere, we spotlight X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, slowing down access to rival websites; Better.com going public; and TC's impressions of Baldur's Gate 3. A cheap Apple spoofer: Attendees at Def Con, one of the world’s largest hacking conferences, observed that their iPhones were showing pop-up messages prompting them to connect their Apple ID or share a password with a nearby Apple TV.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
This week's best tech deals include the 10.2-inch iPad for $250, the PlayStation 5 for $450 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27, among other offers.
Shiny hair = that old money drip you're looking for.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and having a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex were joined by our regular guest host Kirsten Korosec, who is both a tremendous journalist and a great person to chat startups with.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
Fred Zinkie offers up some waiver targets to give fantasy managers a boost for the weekend slate.
Grab the TV one 5-star reviewer called "the absolute best I have ever owned, no question."
The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.