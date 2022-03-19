Fire Guts Building | Election Season | Multi-Car Accident

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.

This beautiful Glenview-area estate, built in 1946, is up for sale.



The Glenview Chamber of Commerce event will take place at The Glen Club.

The 10th District will receive $8.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to provide students with access to reliable internet.

Police are warning drivers to not drive drunk as Thursday's holiday approaches.

Two local residents submitted their intent to run by Monday's deadline, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Glenview was assisted by a number of area fire companies in putting out the Tuesday afternoon blaze.

The 64-year-old placed the dead domestic cat in a trash container for disposal, according to police.

Area students from Glenview are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

The cause of the Saturday morning crash has yet to be determined

