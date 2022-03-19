Fire Guts Building | Election Season | Multi-Car Accident
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.
$1.1M Wow House: Bright, Charming Gem In Glenview
This beautiful Glenview-area estate, built in 1946, is up for sale.
Bites & Brews Returns To Glenview In April
The Glenview Chamber of Commerce event will take place at The Glen Club.
Glenbrook District 225 Receives $567K Internet Funding
The 10th District will receive $8.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to provide students with access to reliable internet.
Glenview Police Ramp Up St. Patrick's Day DUI Enforcement
Police are warning drivers to not drive drunk as Thursday's holiday approaches.
Election Filing Deadline Passes: Glenview Residents Run
Two local residents submitted their intent to run by Monday's deadline, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Fire Guts Multi-Family Building In Glenview
Glenview was assisted by a number of area fire companies in putting out the Tuesday afternoon blaze.
Animal Cruelty: Glenview Man Accused Of Causing Cat's Death
The 64-year-old placed the dead domestic cat in a trash container for disposal, according to police.
College Credits: Glenview Students Named To Dean's List At IWU
Area students from Glenview are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Several Hospitalized Following Multi-Car Crash In Glenview
The cause of the Saturday morning crash has yet to be determined
