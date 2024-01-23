Fire guts historic mill building

Jan. 22—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A fire gutted a historic mill in Randleman over the weekend, and the massive fire is still smoldering.

The fire at the abandoned Worthville Mill was reported about 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the three-story, 150,000-square-foot building was fully burning.

Multiple fire departments sent crews to battle the fire at the mill on Russell Walker Avenue, according to WXII-TV. The day's freezing cold complicated firefighting efforts as the water froze on the ground and nearby trees.

On Monday morning, crews said they were keeping watch and letting the fire burn itself out over the next few days.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The mill was built in 1880 by Asheboro businessman John Milton Worth, son T.C. Worth, son-in-law A.C. McAlister and John H. Ferree of Randleman, who formed Worth Manufacturing Co., according to a history maintained by the Worthville Preservation Group. The Worth heirs sold the company to Riverside Mills Inc. in 1913, and it was sold four more times in the coming decades before Baxter, Kelly & Foust of South Carolina closed the factory in 1976.

Worthville Mill was the third vacant mill building in the region to be destroyed by fire in the past three months.

Carolina Mill in Burlington, built in 1869, and Culp Weaving in Graham were destroyed in separate fires in November that were determined to be arson.

James Riley Cockman, 21, of Gibsonville, Leyton James Lockemy, 20, of Burlington and William Steven Holland, 20, of Gibsonville were arrested in December in the Carolina Mill fire. Each was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burning certain buildings.

Also in December, Wayland Heath Phillips, 22, of Graham and three teenagers were charged in the Culp Weaving fire. He was charged with two counts each of felony burning certain building and felony breaking and entering and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.