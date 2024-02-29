Fire guts house on Ennis Street

Feb. 28—HIGH POINT — A fire early Tuesday burned through a house in the southwestern part of the city that had been the focal point of a recent police crackdown on criminal activity.

When firefights arrived at the one-story house at 436 Ennis St. just after midnight, smoke and flames were visible from the roof, High Point Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jayson Valade said.

"When they arrived it was fully involved," Valade said.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, Valade told The High Point Enterprise.

Deteriorating roof conditions with the house forced them to extinguish the blaze from the exterior of the structure because it wasn't safe to enter. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday, Valade said. The house is a total loss with damage estimated at $15,000.

On Tuesday police said that the house had been the focal point of the law enforcement crackdown driven by ongoing complaints about criminal activity such as narcotics and violence. Police recorded 61 calls for service there since the first of this year.

"The criminal activity at 436 Ennis St. was driven by individuals who lived at and visited the home," the police said in a statement to The Enterprise. "The house has been vacant since the first week of February. The individuals behind crime at the home no longer live there."

Police officers and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence conducted a flier response in the area around the 400 block of Ennis Street a month ago. The flier response was meant to reassure residents that police are taking criminal activity there seriously and to send a message to those committing crimes.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul