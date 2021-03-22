Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

  • Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
  • Rohingya refugees salvage their belongings and watch smoke rising following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
  • Rohingya refugees watch smoke rising following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
1 / 3

Bangladesh Rohingya Camp

Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, Monday, March 22, 2021. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)
·2 min read

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said.

The fire at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission. He said at least four units of firefighters were struggling to control the blaze due to its rapid spread.

Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.

“So far the fire has affected shelters, health centers, distribution points and other facilities. Volunteers are supporting those affected,” she said.

No casualties were immediately reported, but deaths and injuries were feared. No details on the missing could be confirmed. Two Rohingya refugees told The Associated Press at the scene that the fire had spread very quickly and continued to rage into the night Monday.

Several videos posted on social media showed clouds of smoke billowing from the camp.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a major crackdown by Myanmar's military. The U.N. has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejects.

Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Several attempts at repatriation under a joint agreement failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.

In January, another fire destroyed hundreds of shanty-like homes in the camp, leaving thousands without shelter.

Recommended Stories

  • EU sanctions 4 Chinese officials for mass detention of Uyghur Muslims

    European Union officials have approved sanctions against four Chinese officials and one Chinese entity for the "large-scale arbitrary detentions" of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the European Council confirmed Monday.Why it matters: The measures are part of a sweeping EU sanctions regime, modeled after the Global Magnitsky Act, designed to reflect the bloc's "determination to stand up for human rights and to take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses," the Council said in a statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This marks the first time the EU has sanctioned China for human rights abuses since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to the Wall Sreet Journal.The U.S. State Department and various legislative bodies, including the Dutch Parliament, have recognized Beijing's sweeping campaign of surveillance, detention, forced labor and forced sterilization of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities as a "genocide."Details: The effects of the sanctions include asset freezes and a travel ban to the EU, as well as a prohibition on persons or entities within the union from making funds available to those listed. Officials in North Korea, Libya, Russia, South Sudan and Eritrea were also sanctioned for human rights abuses.The sanctions target violations that include:The "large-scale arbitrary detentions" of Uyghurs in ChinaRepression in North KoreaExtrajudicial killings and "enforced disappearances" in Libya Russia's torture and repression of political opponents and LGBTQ people in ChechnyaTortures and executions in South Sudan and Eritrea.The big picture: The U.S. sanctioned two of the same officials — Communist Party official Zhu Hailun and Xinjiang Public Security Bureau director Wang Mingshan — in July. The U.K. is expected to announce action against China for its abuses in Xinjiang on Monday.The other side: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would retaliate on Monday with sanctions against 10 EU individuals and four entities, including European lawmakers and scholars.The statement claimed that the EU sanctions for "so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang" are "based on nothing but lies and disinformation."Among the individuals sanctioned is Adrian Zenz, a German scholar whose work has helped bring global attention to the detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang."The individuals concerned and their families are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China," reads the statement.Go deeper: The Official Journal of the EU details the sanctionsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Singapore talking to AstraZeneca about vaccine

    Singapore's health authority said on Monday it was in talks with AstraZeneca about its coronavirus vaccine and had sought more information from Sinovac Biotech prior to using it vaccine for its immunisation drive. Many Asian countries are now accelerating the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine despite a brief scare in Europe, where many countries temporarily halted its deployment over reports that it was linked to blood clotting. "The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had been in communication with various companies including AstraZeneca on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines," the authority said in a statement, adding that all vaccines are rigorously evaluated.

  • A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

    A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings. The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques. Holding back tears, Khan recalled how she was disowned by her family at 13 and forced into begging.

  • Thousands forced to flee homes as rains near Sydney bring worst floods in 50 years

    Thousands of Australians have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused some of the worst flooding in 100 years, with entire houses swept away by overflowing rivers. Emergency evacuation orders were imposed across many areas of New South Wales, on Australia's east coast, as several days of downpours caused rivers to burst their banks. The floods engulfed entire neighbourhoods, with one entire three-bedroomed home on the Manning River at Mondrook, north of Sydney, being uprooted and carried away, pictured below. The house was being rented by Sarah Soars and Joshua Edge, a couple who had been planning to get married on Saturday on the riverbanks in front of the property. They were not staying there at the time, but neighbours used mobile phones to film it being swept away by the floodwaters. "It literally floated like a houseboat, the whole house, fully intact," the co-owner of the property Peter Bowie told Australian broadcaster ABC. "It went nearly a kilometre all intact, 100 per cent." Mr Edge later told Channel Nine's Today Show: “Watching our home float past was devastating, we lost everything. Our little dog was in the house... She would have been so scared. The force of that river was unbelievable, to lift our home, it’s just unbelievable.”

  • Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

    Adam Zagajewski, one of Poland’s greatest poets who wrote a poem that came to symbolize the world's sense of shock and loss after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States, has died in Krakow. Zagajewski's death on Sunday, which was UNESCO's World Poetry Day, was confirmed by publisher Krystyna Krynicka of the a5 publishing house. Zagajewski's poem “Try to Praise the Mutilated World” that tenderly looks back at things and moments gone was published in the New Yorker magazine just days after the Sept. 11 attacks and became representative for the outpouring of grief around the world.

  • Man fleeing police on horseback falls and gets hit by cop car, Virginia officials say

    He rode the horse into traffic during the chase, police say.

  • Russia criticizes US refusal to hold quick Putin-Biden call

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Washington has rejected President Vladimir Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with U.S. President Joe Biden to help defuse tensions raised by Biden's recent remark that the Russian leader was a killer. “One more opportunity has been missed to find a way out of the deadlock in Russian-U.S. relations created through the fault of Washington," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States.” In an interview broadcast last Wednesday, Biden replied “I do” when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.”

  • World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

    The world's biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100+, whose 575 members manage $54 trillion in assets, was set up in 2017 to engage with the companies responsible for the bulk of planet-heating emissions to encourage them to cut them and strengthen climate disclosures. If added together and treated as a country, the companies - including oil majors like Exxon, Saudi Aramco and BP as well as Unilever - would be the third biggest emitter behind the United States and China, the group said.

  • Why India is talking about ripped jeans and knees

    Thousands of women are sharing their photos in ripped jeans on social media - but why?

  • More than 45,000 bridges rated in poor condition. Still, Joe Biden's infrastructure plan may hit snag.

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week will tell lawmakers the White House's priorities on crumbling roads, bridges and airports.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Alaska talks reveal the tense relationship between U.S. and China on climate change

    The last 72 hours highlighted hurdles and opportunities for U.S.-China cooperation on climate at a time of very deep divisions over human rights, cybersecurity and more.Driving the news: Chinese state media, in a weekend readout of high-level U.S.-China talks in Alaska on Thursday and Friday, said one outcome of the multitopic meeting will be a "joint working group" on climate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut yesterday a State Department spokesman told Axios' Fadel Allassan: "The two sides discussed the climate crisis but did not form a formal working group."Why it matters: China is by far the world's largest carbon emitter and the U.S. is the second-largest.The planet's fate doesn't rest on whether there's indeed a "formal" new working group. But the wider trajectory of U.S.-China cooperation — or division — is very important for reining in emissions.The big picture: Right now, that relationship is very strained, as revealed by the tense talks in Alaska last week."We certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters afterward, citing areas like China's abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang.But he also cited areas where "interests intersect" — including climate. And more broadly, there are other modest signs of collaboration thus far. The U.S. and China are co-chairing a reconstituted G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group.And John Kerry, President Biden's special climate envoy, has long known Xie Zhenhua, who is back for another stint as China's top climate diplomat.What's next: A Wall Street Journal piece this morning looks at a multination meeting on climate tomorrow that China will lead and will include Kerry and Xie."Given the tensions, the Kerry-Xie interaction marks a test of the Biden administration’s China strategy, which looks to carve out cooperation on issues like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic while the two powers compete for global influence and the control of critical technologies," it reports.A little further out, President Biden is hosting a high-level global climate summit on April 22. It will offer another moment to take the pulse of the U.S.-China rapport.Li Shuo, a Greenpeace expert on China, said via Twitter that while climate was among the few areas of "convergence" in Alaska, the talks "certainly made an early breakthrough more difficult.""Beijing needs to make tough decisions now on what to bring to the April 22nd climate summit," he said.The intrigue: One question is when China will fill in policy blanks on its 2020 vow to become carbon neutral by 2060 — and whether it will pledge tougher near-term efforts beyond what's already been announced.Alden Meyer, a senior associate with the climate think tank E3G, tells me he's watching to see what China does in the run-up to critical UN climate talks in Scotland late this year.But Meyer said U.S. officials are "not really holding their breath" for any big announcements from China at Biden's summit next month.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

    President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, several months after widespread vaccination started in Russia. Kremlin opponents have criticized Putin for not getting vaccinated amid a comparatively slow rollout of the shot in Russia, arguing that his reluctance is contributing to the already extensive hesitance about the vaccine. Russia, where only 4.3% of the 146-million population have received at least one dose, lags behind a number of countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • UFO report to be published soon detailing ‘difficult to explain’ sightings, former intelligence director says

    ‘There are a lot more sightings than have been made public,’ says John Ratcliffe

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.